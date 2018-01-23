× HPD: Video shows young carjackers accused of pointing gun at pregnant victim’s stomach in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance footage Tuesday of multiple suspects accused of carjacking a pregnant woman outside her home in the Westwood area. The video shows the suspects involved in a car crash a day after the alleged assault.

The victim and her children arrived home at the Premier on Woodfair Apartments shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 14. Police said the family was returning home after Christmas shop.

Investigators said the family was getting out of the vehicle when a young man walked up to the mother and snatched the keys from her hand. The mother instinctively grabbed the keys from the suspect, at which time another young man appeared and pulled out a handgun. He pointed the gun at her pregnant stomach and demand she give them the keys.

The victim complied with their demands and the suspects drove off.

The next day, police said the suspects and two other young men were involved in a car crash at the Carlisle Apartments on Forum Park Drive. The following surveillance video shows the suspect climbing out of the car and running away from the scene.

Moments later, the suspects can be seen on camera coming back to the scene and looking over a fence where the wrecked car was left at.

The first suspect was wearing a maroon sweat shirt hoodie with the word, “love” on the front, small white circle on left sleeve, blue jean shorts black in color, and black sandals.

The second suspect was wearing a gray sweat shirt with Michael Jordan image on front, black jeans, black and white tennis shoes.

The third suspect was wearing a black hoodie sweat shirt white image on front, blue jeans and gray shoes. The fourth suspect was wearing a white long sleeve shirt with a collar, black pants, He dropped a red unknown object from his left hand while running. This suspect appears to be the youngest of all the suspects.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).