Pearland childcare worker accused of inappropriately touching 7-year-old girl, police say

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland police have arrested a childcare worker accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl.

Derion Hanson is charged with indecency with a child by contact. He was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation that started on Dec. 27.

Hanson works at the Goddard School at 2151 Kingsley Dr. where the victim attends child care.

Police confirmed the alleged touching happened at the school.

According to investigators, the suspect gave the child hugs multiple times throughout the day and on several occasions touched her inappropriately.

The police department said Hanson was interviewed and admitted to the allegations.