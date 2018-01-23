× Man shot during road rage incident in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a road rage incident involving two vehicles Tuesday morning near the South Freeway.

Police responded around 5 a.m. to the South Freeway near Southmore Boulevard. Investigators said the two groups had just left the club when the vehicles were involved in a road rage incident, causing one of the cars to crash.

According to officers, a man in one of the cars pulled out a gun and fired at the other car. Police said the bullet hit and grazed a person.

The victims continued to drive down Southmore to Crawford, where the victim’s called for help.

He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said four males were seen running away from the scene.

Police are still searching for the alleged gunman.