Robbery Recap: Man robs Sugar Land jewelry store of $73k and Craigslist sale gone wrong

SUGAR LAND, Texas— The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect caught on camera robbing a jewelry store.

A man can be seen walking into the store and inquiring about rings. An employee placed the rings on the counter and when she turned around to grab the calculator, the man swiped the rings and ran away.

The jewelry is valued at nearly $73,000. The suspect was last seen in a white Jeep SUV.

Police are also asking for help with another robbery that took place on Christmas day.

According to authorities, two men agreed to meet to make a deal on an iPhone that was for sale on Craigslist.

After some time looking over the phone in his car, the suspect tried taking off without paying for the phone. That's when the seller's shirt got caught in the car door causing him to be dragged. Police say the suspect pulled out a revolver and threatened the man being dragged, who was finally able to break free without his iPhone.

The driver was last seen in a white four door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information on either of these suspects, you know what to do, call crime stoppers.