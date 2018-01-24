Back to…the past? DeLoreans making futuristic comback in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — DeLorean is sending us a blast from the past.

We first saw this famous automobile more than four decades ago, and now DeLorean is bringing back their only model and it could be heading into production within a year. "We've been hoping to be able to resume production again for probably the last decade,” Vice President James Espey said.

The idea first came up back in 2015 when congress passed a bill allowing small car manufacturers to reproduce cars as long as the original is 25 years or older.

"Since the law was signed in late 2015 we spent most of our time creating an actual bill of materials of what we need to build the cars, filling the holes in the inventory, and identifying buyers from all over the world,” Espey said.

Since then the company has been looking at what the future might hold for the DeLorean.

"Our goal for the future is to have a completely new DeLorean new body style evolutionary from what the original car was,” Espey said.

Don't worry the classic look of the car will be staying the same, but some parts will get a fresh look, “the interior will be extensively modernized to become more like a car that you are used to today,” Espey said.

Which means no more tape deck.

The company is already seeing interest from buyers. “About a year ago we started accepting expressions of interest from people who would like to be notified when we start to sell cars as of now we've got over 5,000 names on that list,” Espey said.

With a little help of “Marty” and “Doc” they aren't too worried about advertising. “I guarantee that some place in the world right now one of those three movies is on T.V. and somebody is seeing it for the first time they'll go to the internet and type in DeLorean and we'll pop up you can't ask for better advertising than that,” Espey added.