Business owners asking for help after repeated burglaries in north Houston

HOUSTON - Business owners at a strip center in north Houston are on edge after a rash of repeated burglaries.

A representative of Cricket Wireless off Fulton says they've been hit so many times, they've put up metal bars to stop criminals from coming in. That move led perpetrators to their next option, breaking into Fulton Dental right next door.

Surveillance video from a neighboring business shows two men waiting in the shadows. One of the men threw a rock at the business and made his way inside. The burglars tearing down the alarm controls didn't stop the police from coming, but by the time officers arrived, the crooks were long gone.

Business owners are now doing the only thing they can; asking for help.