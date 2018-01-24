Craig gets ready for the 2018 Houston Astros season

Posted 7:27 PM, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:30PM, January 24, 2018

HOUSTON - Craig Hlavaty attended Houston Astros FanFest recently and got to tour the team's locker room, dugout and private batting cages. He also liberated some pizza from some Astros fans staking out their spot for the 2018 season.