‘Crazy Fat Lady’ amateur journalist in Laredo charged with felony for report on border patrol agent’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAREDO, Tex. - Is the face of journalism changing in Texas?

Well, meet 'Lagordiloca'.....a.k.a. 'the Crazy Fat Lady' as she calls herself.

She's a DIY Facebooker-- armed with a cellphone-- who posts her own reports on crime from the Texas border using Facebook Live.....and she's got 86,000 followers from all over the country paying attention!

She dishes on part news, part gossip.

But now Laredo cops say the amateur reporter-- whose real name is Priscilla Villarreal Treviño-- has gone too far.

Last month, Laredo cops charged Treviño with two counts of misuse of official information, which amounts to a third-degree felony.

Police say she revealed the name of a deceased border patrol officer before it was officially released.

The 33-year-old even went to jail over the charges, but now she's fighting them, claiming the police department violated her right to free speech.

Under her #Lagordiloca, the bilingual Treviño posts her broadcast reports in both Spanish and English.

She busts in with breaking news when she decides to, for instance, reporting on a hit-and-run accident which led her to start a prayer chain.

Lagordiloca's accident scene coverage also takes followers up close and personal to the drama on the scene.

She also gives the occasional weather reports.

Need school closures?

The Crazy Fat Lady's got you covered!

So, while the police may have charged her, they also say the investigation remains "open and fluid."

One thing is clear.....'the Crazy Fat Lady' isn't singing yet, so her reporting-- along with her case-- is not over by a long shot!