Driver allegedly runs red light, crashes into METRO bus in Galleria

HOUSTON — Houston police responded to a vehicular accident Tuesday night involving a METRO bus in the Galleria.

Investigators said the a Dodge Challenger was headed eastbound on Westheimer Road near Post Oak Boulevard around 11 p.m. when he allegedly ran a red light. The vehicle slammed into the side of a the bus.

According to officers, the bus driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether charges will be filed.

The following images were taken at the scene: