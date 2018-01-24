× Homeowner shoots would-be intruder multiple times near Aldine, deputies say

HOUSTON — A would-be intruder was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot multiple times by a homeowner near the Aldine area.

Investigators said the suspect tried to kick down the front door of a home on Anice Street near Ponder Lane around 6:30 p.m. However, the homeowner grabbed his gun and fired at the suspect several times. The suspect ran off and the homeowner called police.

About an hour later, the suspect was found at a nearby hospital, where officials called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the suspect was transported by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in serious condition.

Police identified the suspect as a 30-year-old man.

An investigation is ongoing.