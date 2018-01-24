HPD investigating possible smash-and-grab at CVS Pharmacy in Wayside

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery Wednesday at a CVS Pharmacy in the Wayside area.

Officers responded at 3:45 a.m. to the 800 block of S. 75th Street near Lawndale Street.

Investigators said a white Ford pickup truck backed into the closed and gated front of the convenience store. It’s unclear whether anything was taken or if any arrests were made.

The engine to the truck was still running as police made it to the scene, investigators said.

Police said the truck had been reported stolen. Detectives are waiting to access surveillance video to see if the can identify the suspect or suspects.