If you build it, sadly, someone might vandalize it: GoFundMe account set up to raise money to repair Iowa baseball field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYERSVILLE, Iowa - In 1989, Hollywood descended upon Iowa. Remember the famous line, "If you build it, he will come?"

Well, they built it alright; a baseball diamond right in the middle of rich farmland. After vandals did a real number on it Monday night, it no longer looks like a field of dreams.

Someone drove through the baseball turf, leaving deep grooves behind. And since those tire tracks froze over, crews have to wait until the temps warm up to repair the damage. The facility manager says it's likely the refurbished irrigation system is a goner, too, and estimates it will cost thousands to fix.

A GoFundMe account was launched to help. Money raised will also go toward installing a security system to protect the diamond. Property managers hope donors will "pass over the money without even thinking about it. "

The site has become quite a draw for movie and baseball fans. Whether to play real ball games - - - or watch imaginary ones - - - about 100,000 visitors have been coming to the Iowa field each year, ever since Hollywood built it.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.