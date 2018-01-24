Inside Story: Purple Martians flocking to H-town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Ever look up into the clouds and see a flying black mass taking over the clear blue sky? Purple Martins are just coming to roost!

Each year tens of thousands of our fine feathered friends fly in and look for homes to nest in for mating season. And with so many of them, odds are if you've got a bird house there are Purple Martins staying with you.

And it doesn't take much to be a landlord either. Just a house, that you can buy or build, a somewhat long pole and a willingness to protect and clean.

After mating season comes to a close, Purple Martins gather in masses before heading back to South America.

How about we roost a bit together! With the only wild bird that requires human interaction to survive in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.