It’s Cookie Time! Girl Scouts offer sweet treat for Hurricane Harvey heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's Girl Scout cookie time! And this year the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto have launched the "Cookies4Heroes" program. The new program gives cookie buyers the option of donating their cookie purchases to Harvey first responders. It's a way of saying thank you to all of those who have kept us "Houston Strong".

Girl Scout. Koral Hairgrove and Girl Scout volunteer, Jo Blackburn, joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about the program and how you can get your cookies.

They also taste tested some of the new flavors.

For more info and to place your order click here.