Kingwood High School Students Finally Play to a New Tune

HOUSTON— Students at Kingwood High School are finally able to play again after their instruments were destroyed during Hurricane Harvey.

A delivery of musical instruments including six pianos arrived at KHS Wednesday.

The non-profit group "Playing it Forward" donated the instruments and even drove them from Portland, Oregon all the way to H-town!

"All the pianos they had here were either underwater or floating in the water," said Michael Allan Harrison of Playing it Forward

Although the doors at Kingwood High School won't officially open for students until Mar. 19, Fine Arts Director, Houston Hayes said "Having instruments back inside the school represents the first step getting the students back to normalcy after Harvey."

Talk about a special delivery!