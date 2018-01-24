Maggie’s Must-Haves: Winter Workout Essentials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- We've all been there, you walk into the gym from the freezing weather ready to sweat it out only to find out that you've forgotten something.

Before you go pack some of these winter workout essentials

Zoganic Coconut + Energy

Zoganic Coconut + Energy is the world's first drinkable vitamin supplement made from 100% Organic fruits and herbs, along with biotin to support skin health. Just mix it with water. It's great before a workout because its packed with energy boosting supplements for increased energy stamina It Includes B12 electrolytes acai green tea more during pre during workouts. Order it on Amazon for $29.99

HTWO Hydrogen Water ($28.00/7 Pouches)

Speaking of water check out HTWO Hydrogen Water. It's ultra-pure water infused with molecular hydrogen gas.

You drink one pouch a day and it boosts metabolism, reduces fatigue, reduces lactic acid and provides antioxidants.

Rainbow Light Vibrance Men & Women's Multivitamin plus Energy & Vitality

Don't forget your Rainbow Light Men and Women's Multivitamins. It helps with your immune system and supports digestive health and nutrient absorption. $54.99

Munk Pack Protein Cookies

Munk Pack Protein Cookies are a perfect snack to keep you fueled on-the-go. Each cookie has 18 grams of plant-protein, and is vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and non-GMO. Available in four delicious flavors, including Double Dark Chocolate, Oatmeal Raisin Spice, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Coconut White Chocolate Macadamia and can be purchased on Amazon.

It's a 10 haircare

• He's a 10 guarantees perfection in 3 easy steps. Miracle 3-IN-1 Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash. Cleanses and conditions hair, moisturizes the scalp, and an allover body wash. One-step product made especially for men's needs. Cleanses deeply, with rich explosive lather leaving hair and skin softer with each use. Best of all, there's no heavy build up over time. Can be used every time you shower.

• It's a 10 Miracle Dry Shampoo & Conditioner In One treats frizzy, unmanageable hair. It's a daily-use shampoo and conditioner that repairs damaged hair, both moisturizing and hydrating the hair at the same time. Perfect for when you are on the run after a workout!