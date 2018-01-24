× HPD: Man shot by off-duty Waller County deputy working road construction site in Galleria

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Waller County deputy Wednesday morning in the Galleria area.

Investigators said the driver of a black SUV pulled up to a road construction area on Post Oak Boulevard and W. Alabama Street around 1 a.m. The man reportedly stopped and looked around confused before putting his head down. The officer, who was working an extra security job at the site, walked to the vehicle to check if the driver needed help.

The deputy knocked on the window and the driver looked up, grabbed a gun and pointed it at the officer.

“When the occupant turned and looked at the deputy, he looked confused. And as he got clarity, he looked at the deputy and grabbed a gun and literally pointed the gun at the window towards the deputy,” Asst. Chief Bobby Dobbins said.

That’s when the deputy pulled out his weapon and fired several times into the SUV, striking the vehicle window and door. The driver took off down W. Alabama Street and the deputy reported the incident.

“There were no rounds fired at the deputy; the deputy is OK,” Dobbins said.

According to investigators, the man drove to Beechnut and I-610 where he reportedly called an ambulance. The Bellaire Police Department responded to the scene. Officers said the driver was shot in the hand. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition for treatment.

“[The Houston Police Department] is processing both scenes because it happened within the city limits,” Dobbins said. “No HPD officers were involved in either scene, and the county deputy was working as one-man, extra job, providing security and traffic control for the construction workers.

It’s unclear whether charges will be filed.