MUST SEE! Not even the Harlem Globetrotters can do what this 21-year-old Special Olympian from Deer Park can

HOUSTON - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Houston this weekend, but on Wednesday, they added a new player to their team in Brendan "Beebo" West. Beebo is a 21-year-old Special Olympian from Deer Park. Born without arms due to a condition known as Roberts Syndrome, Beebo plays basketball by shooting the ball with just his feet.

"I've never seen anybody shoot the ball with their feet like that," said veteran Harlem Globetrotter Scooter Christensen. " I could try, but probably not as good as Beebo does it. That's something I probably have to put in my repertoire."

To learn more about Beebo and to see his amazing talent, check out the video above! The Globetrotters will play at NRG Arena Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com.