Prairie View A&M tennis player set to represent Barbados at world-renowned Davis Cup

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Prairie View A&M sophomore Xavier Lawrence is on his way to playing in the Davis Cup. The 19-year-old will take part in the tennis world's premiere team competition, representing his home country of Barbados.

"It's an unexplainable feeling to be honest," Lawrence said. "Playing for myself is one thing, but playing for Barbados, representing the whole of Barbados, is a good feeling to me. There's a lot of pressure, but I hope I deal with the pressure well."

In his first season with the Panthers in 2016-17, Lawrence was named the SWAC Men's Tennis Freshman of the Year. A major reason Lawrence came to PVAMU was to play under head coach Duane Williams. Williams is also from Barbados and played in the Davis Cup back in 1995.

"It's a kudos to the kind of work he's put in over the past year," Williams said. "He's definitely going to give us 110% at Davis Cup and as well, when he comes back and plays for Prairie View."

Barbados will begin Davis Cup play against Colombia on Feb. 2.