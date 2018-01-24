× Woman wanted after man’s stolen credit cards used at several stores in Greenspoint, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a woman accused of credit card theft after the suspect was spotted shopping at several stores in the Greenspoint area.

Investigators said the victim’s wallet was stolen from his bag on Dec. 18 in the 12900 block of the North Freeway. A woman reportedly used the victim’s stolen cards to purchase several items at multiple stores shortly after. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspect is between 21 and 27 years old. She has a medium to heavy build and long black hair.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.