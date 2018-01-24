× YWCA Houston hosts ‘I am Jane Doe’ film screening and discussion to bring awareness to sex trafficking

HOUSTON— The YWCA of Houston and Houston’s Advocacy committee will come together Thursday, to bring awareness to child sex trafficking, by screening the I am Jane Doe documentary for the local community.

The documentary gives an indepth look at the legal battle several American mothers are waging on behalf of their middle-school daughters who were sex trafficked.

Director Mary Mazzio , follows the girls who range in age from 13 to 15, as they detail being commercially sold through the advertising website Backpage.com.

Each of the girls have filed lawsuits against Backpage placing them on a collision course with judges, special interest groups, and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Backpage.com, has become a notorious venue for sex ads and transactions, involving children, which is why the film is so Important to the YWCA.

“The documentary “ I am Jane Doe” is important to screen because It’s tough getting a consensus on anything these days, but human trafficking and child sex abuse are generally considered defenseless crimes. So who’s defending them?” said YWCA Executive Director, Allison Booker Brooks.

The YWCA hopes the film will also inform young girls about the dangers of online predators.

“As an organization whose mission is to empower women and girls, it’s important to create awareness about the issues that affect them. Human Trafficking is rampant across the globe. It’s not enough to just be worried about our girls being recruited and lured in to human trafficking. We have to stay diligent and informed about how they are being trafficked,” said Booker Brooks.

The film, which is narrated by Jessica Chastain and features interviews from Senator Rob Portman, Senator John McCain, Senator Claire McCaskill, and Senator Heidi Heitkamp has garnered a large following on social media and is quickly becoming a universal hashtag.

Just watching I Am Jane Doe documentary and I’m disgusted — Esy 💋 (@XESYXX) January 15, 2018

The documentary I Am Jane Doe is actual heartbreaking :( such an injustice — nicole p (@nicole209_xo) January 19, 2018

80 percent of children who are sex trafficked are sold on backpage. EVERYONE should see the documentary I Am Jane Doe. Unlike Craigslist, who removed their "Escorts" section, Backpage refuses to help these kids. — Amber Perkins (@AmberAshley_Ann) January 13, 2018

Starting off my weekend watching the documentary “I am Jane Doe”

A must! It’s a completely shocking documentary on new Modren Slavery and child sex trafficking in the US!

Very alarming and makes you wonder on what goes on under the radar (even around you). — مريم (@Maryamyn_) December 22, 2017

Law being misused is CDA Communication Decency Act, enacted 1996 by Senate; been revised a few times, but still allows these advertisers 2 profit from sex trafficking without recourse. BTW Sen Harris in "I am Jane Doe" documentary showing her ineptitude in getting needed change🤨 — Susan Daugherty (@susaninpahrump) January 12, 2018

If you can’t make the screening, dont worry! The film can be viewed in its entirety on Netflix.

Everyone needs to go watch “I am Jane doe” documentary on Netflix. It’s literally eye opening. I’m so disgusted with what’s happening in our world and we know so little of — Claudia Ramírez (@itsclaudine) January 12, 2018

Netflix documentary "I am Jane doe" wow, just wow. My heart is so sad but I have hope someday this will end. ❤️#STOPhumansextrafficking — Samantha Griffith (@sammmgriffith) January 13, 2018