Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—I’m not one for gossip but the word is out that Texas DPS have authorized State Troopers to act as US immigration enforcement deputies in areas with a large Latino population.

These fake custom deputies will be able to stop anyone who they deem to be illegal and arrest them on the spot.

Say what???? Yep you read right!

No wonder the doomsday clock is on its last leg.