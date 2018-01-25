Could new flood plain regulations impede Houston’s growth?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A new proposal that will go to city council in February, will require all new structures in the City of Houston to be built at least 2 feet higher. And all new construction in the 500-year flood plain would need to be built 2 feet above whatever the flood projection level is at that time, in their build site.

The change would increase construction costs for new or completely rebuilt homes.

On top of that, any structures over 15,000 square feet would also face new detention requirements. Builders would have to plan for the gradual release of storm water from their property.

So how will these new costs impair Houston’s ability to grow as a city?

“Maybe in the short run,” said University of Houston Master of Public Administration Director, James Thurmond. “It may affect maybe building cost, housing cost, but in the long run it's better because the houses aren't flooded. You know the estimated cost of the damages from Harvey is several billion dollars, so in the long run it's for the best. In the short run it may hurt. Developers are always going to say it’s going to hurt.”

Another concern is that the rising costs could push new development outside these regulated areas.

“I think a lot of these areas outside the City of Houston, if they don't already have tougher regulations, they will increase their regulations. It costs more to buy a house in Houston than in the suburbs but people make that choice to live there, because they don't have to commute. So you already have a market that's willing to do that,” said Thurmond.

Harvey's damage definitely reached far across Greater Houston, so we won't be surprised if new regulations will stretch across the entire region.