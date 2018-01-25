FEMA to open new disaster recovery center in Angleton on Friday

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — FEMA officials have announced a new disaster recovery center is set to open Friday in Angleton.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Texas government and other agencies will be available at the new center.

The DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities, and are equipped with assistive technology such as amplified telephones, phones that display text, amplified listening devices and magnifiers. Video remote interpreting is also available and in-person sign language is available by request.

American Sign Language interpreters are available to assist at a DRC. Requests can be made via text message at (470) 379-5943.

Survivors will need to provide their name, the address of the DRC they will be visiting, the date and time of their visit and the type of sign language they are requesting.

All requests for help should be made at least 24 hours in advance of a DRC visit to ensure assistance is available.

For more information on Hurricane Harvey and Texas recovery, visit the Hurricane Harvey disaster web page, Facebook , Twitter or the Texas Division of Emergency Management website.