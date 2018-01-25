HCSO: Man killed, boy hospitalized after rollover crash in Washburn Tunnel

PASADENA, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tragic accident Wednesday night at the Washburn Tunnel in Pasadena.

The victim, 29, and a teen passenger, 14, were headed southbound on Federal Road when their pickup truck entered the underwater tunnel around 10 p.m. Investigators said the driver was speeding through the tunnel and struck a curb as he was coming out. He lost control of the vehicle, skidding sideways and rolling over several times before coming to a rest upside down.

According to deputies, the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and pinned under the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, officers said.

Investigators believe the man and teen are close relatives.

The sheriff’s office is waiting for autopsy results, which will determine whether or not alcohol played a factor in the accident.

The following images were taken at the scene: