Hit-and-run suspect wanted after victim hit twice in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after the victim was hit by two cars in southwest Houston over the summer.

The victim was walking in the 11200 block of Westheimer Road around 5:40 a.m. on July 19 when they were struck by a red vehicle. While the victim was on the ground, the victim was struck again by a black sedan.

The second vehicle was operated by the suspect, who was traveling Eastbound on Westheimer Road and Hayes Road. The driver of the red vehicle stopped and rendered aid. However, the suspect in the black Sedan, left the accident without rendering aid to the victim.

As result of the accident, the victim was hospitalized with severe injuries to the legs, arm, eyes, and head.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.