× HPD: Body of 15-year-old boy found in parking lot of SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex Wednesday evening.

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the Victoria Villa Apartments in the 5700 block of Glenmont Drive around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Nelson Cruz’s body in the apartment complex parking lot.

Witnesses reported seeing two men — one medium height and thin, the other heavy set — left the scene shortly after the shooting.

There are no known motives for the shooting at this time, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.