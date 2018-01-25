× HPD: Man with multiple gunshot wounds leads police to second shooting victim in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday night at the Rockport Apartments left one man dead and another wounded.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a disturbance call at a house in the 800 block of Narin Street. Investigators said the driver of a white SUV with bullet holes pulled up to the home and asked the residents for help. The man had been shot at least two times, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Earlier in the night, officers said the man was in his car at the apartment nearby when he was shot.

The victim reported the shooting to police, who found a second shooting victim at the apartments around 11 p.m. He was also taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).