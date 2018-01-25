× HPD: One man arrested, multiple suspects still wanted after smash-and-grab at pawn shop in Spring Branch

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for multiple suspects after a smash-and-grab burglary Wednesday night at a pawn shop in Spring Branch. So far, one man has been apprehend and is expected to face multiple charges.

Officers were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. after a resident reported seeing a group of men trying to pull the gate off the Spring Branch Jewelry & Loan in the 1900 block of Bingle Road. The suspects were gone when police arrived, but after searching the area, investigators found a stolen white Ford pickup truck.

Officers signaled the driver to pull over, but he refused and a chase ensued. Police followed the suspect to an area near the North Loop at T.C. Jester Boulevard, where the suspect jumped out of the truck and tried to run.

He was caught and arrested. Investigators said they found a pistol inside the vehicle. Detectives also determined the driver had been involved in the robbery earlier in the night.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said the department is pursing multiple charges, including burglary, felony evading and felon in possession of a firearm. The lieutenant added the suspect is a convicted felony.

“[He] was arrested about a year ago for shooting at some of our officers here on the northwest side,” Crowson said.

No reports of the remaining suspects being arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the remaining suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).