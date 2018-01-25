× HPD: Woman fatally struck while attempting to cross street near NRG Park

HOUSTON – A woman was fatally hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street near the NRG Park area Wednesday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. after a woman was struck by a black Ford F-350 in the 8400 block of Knight Road.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Ben Taub General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver did not show any signs of intoxication and was released.

Investigators said the pedestrian failed to yield the right of way to a motor vehicle.