Is a ‘bromance’ developing between President Trump and Russia Probe Special Counsel Mueller?

WASHINGTON, D.C. - It's a bit chilly in snowy Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, but President Trump left D.C. with some warm words for the Russia Probe Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Well, it's not a love fest, but the prez says he can't wait to meet with Mr. Mueller.

"I'm looking forward to it, actually," the president said. "There has been no collusion whatsoever. There's no obstruction whatsoever, and I'm looking forward to it. I would love to do that, and I'd like to do it as soon as possible."

POTUS said as early as two or three weeks from now, he may be sitting down-- under oath-- with the Mueller team.....with one important qualifier: "I have to say, subject to my lawyers and all of that, but I would love to do it."

But the president's attorney-- Ty Cobb-- is a little more chilly.....since nothing has been agreed to with Mueller just yet.

Still, Cobb says the president "remains committed to continued complete cooperation with the Office of Special Counsel."

Among the topics Mueller wants to discuss with Trump is the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

On Wednesday, Comey tweeted part of his testimony from last summer's hearing with the Senate Intelligence Committee....saying...."Russia threat should unite us, not divide us."

But Trump expressed concern about the FBI and 50,000 missing text messages of two former Mueller probe members.

"I am very disturbed," the president shared.

However, the Department of Justice now says all missing texts have been recovered.

So, does the president think Mueller will treat him fairly?

"Uh, I hope so," Trump told reporters.

Meantime, President Trump also offered a deal for Dreamers if he gets to build a southern border wall.....they get a pathway to citizenship.

"We're going to morph into it," he remarked. "It's going to happen at some point in the future."

So, maybe this is a love fest, afterall?