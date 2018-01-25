Man killed in agent-involved shooting during FBI investigation in NE Houston, officials say

HOUSTON — The FBI is investigating after a fatal agent-involved shooting early Thursday at a home in the Houston Gardens area.

Investigators said a man was shot while agents were conducting an operation around 2 a.m. in the 7300 block of Elbert Street near S. Finch Circle. The man was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital where he later died.

The Houston Police Department was also on the scene and appeared to be securing the perimeter.

FBI officials said an internal investigation is underway.

The agent who fired has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, officials said.

The FBI released a statement that read: