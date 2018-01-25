Military veteran with PTSD, diabetes reported missing in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A military veteran with PTSD remains missing after being released from Clear Lake Hospital last weekend, the Friendswood Police Department confirmed.

Michael Paul Ruff, 63, was last visited by family members on Jan. 19 before being released from the hospital the following morning. Investigators said the retired serviceman also suffers from diabetes.

Ruff is described as a tall, thin man standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 197 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink fedora-type hat, a beige trench coat, dark gray shirt, khaki pants and black steel-toe shoes.

He frequents the retail centers along FM 528 and Bay Area Boulevard, police said.

If you know the whereabouts of Ruff, contact the police department at 281-996-3300.