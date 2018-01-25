Shark charities flooded with donations after President Trump says he hates sharks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Does President Trump hate sharks? Well, Trump reportedly has said he would never give money to shark charities and added he hopes 'all sharks die.'

Since that published revelation last week, suddenly shark donations are pouring in from all over the place.

Now charities sympathetic to sharks, like Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, say they're raking in donations all in Trump's name.

Back in 2013, 'The Donald' tweeted "Sorry folks, I'm just not a fan of sharks," and "Sharks are last on my list - other than perhaps the losers and haters of the world!"

In a way, you could say Trump is doing for sharks what President Bush 41 did for broccoli back in the day.

"I do not like broccoli!" Bush declared in public, and suddenly broccoli got a lot of national attention.

Since Trump is reportedly "terrified of sharks," his enemies suddenly seem to love them.

And with so many donations pouring in, sharks haven't been this popular since...well, 'Jaws!'

Talk about swimming with sharks!