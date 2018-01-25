Sugar Land Woman scammed by caller claiming to be police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas— A Sugar Land woman is out $3,000 after being scammed by a caller pretending to be a cop.

The woman first received a call from what appeared to be the Sugar Land Police Department on her caller id. The caller told the woman that a warrant had been issued for her arrest for failure to appear at jury duty, and proceeded to give her instructions on how to take care of it.

Hoping to clear her name, the woman spent $3,000 after driving around for 3 hours following the scammers orders. The last stop on the scammers detailed list was for the woman to come into the police station.

The real cops informed the woman that if she had missed jury duty she would have not received a call and they definitely wouldn't have issued a warrant.

Tax season is prime time for scammers so word top the wise..... Beware!