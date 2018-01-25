Houston kids making heart crafts to help human trafficking victims at Creativity Shell event this weekend

HOUSTON – The Creativity Shell will be hosting a sewing workshop at Okra Charity Saloon on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Creativity Shell is a Houston nonprofit organization that sews Hearts for a Fresh Start washcloths for children living in shelters who have been rescued from human trafficking. This organization is designed to educate and inspire children by teaching them essential life and practical skills.

“Thirty years ago, the phrase ‘human trafficking’ was not as widely used as it is today,” Executive Director and Founder of Creativity Shell Shelancia Daniel said. “We have stopped teaching our children basic skills and traffickers are exploiting this weakness by luring them into the trafficking industry with a false promise of a fame and fortune with no skills required. Hearts for a Fresh Start is designed to raise awareness about human trafficking, teach a basic hand sewing skill and give a child the opportunity to give back to other children in need.”

During the month-long campaign leading up to Valentine’s Day, the Creativity Shell is hoping to make and deliver 5,000 unique washcloths to shelters across the country.

For more information, please contact Shelancia Daniel at sdaniel@creativityshell.org or visit the organization’s website at www.creativityshell.org.