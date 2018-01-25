× Woman wanted in connection to multiple burglaries across Houston area, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of a woman wanted in connection to multiple burglaries committed at storage facilities in the local area.

Cristi Taylor, 44, has warrants out for her arrest in Harris, Montgomery and Galveston counties.

Deputies said she may be wearing wigs and hats to disguise herself. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators believe Taylor is accompanied by two women, Tara Wright and Kimberly Sowell. Deputies said all three women are most likely in Dayton, Tarkington or the Cleveland area.

The sheriff’s office clarified that the suspect is no longer driving a dark Ford Raptor. However, she could be riding with Wright in a white Pontiac G6 or a white Toyota Sequoia with Mississippi license plate JNS644.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).