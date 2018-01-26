Breast milk bank in need of donors after flu outbreak, find out how you can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Flu season is hitting the nation hard and is on track to be one of the worst in 15 years according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Nearly 12,000 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak and now breast milk banks are in short supply as a result.

Mother's Milk Bank in Colorado is down to 20,000 units from the 40,000 they're used to having because mothers are sick or taking flu medication.

The Mother's Milk Bank of Austin heard of the shortage and decided to step in and make a delivery.

But not only are they ready to help Denver, they are reaching out to others in need as well.

You too can donate if you are a mother with a less than one-year old baby.

The milk bank requests testing for all donors.