Class Acts: From Australia to Houston, Uche Dibiamaka makes the right moves

HOUSTON - To achieve a dream, sometimes you have to make drastic change.

Uche Dibiamaka took the leap, moving from Australia to Houston to play for Second Baptist School before his junior year of high school and it's all paid off.

The combo guard is committed to playing at UT-Rio Grande Valley next year.

"I'm enjoying getting to experience another culture," Dibiamaka said. "I came to Houston basically because God put the right people in my life, and it just worked out sweetly."

Dibiamaka's younger brother, Uzo, also plays for the Eagles.

To learn more about this Class Act and his journey, watch the video above!