Drive on down to the Houston Auto Show this weekend at NRG Center

HOUSTON -- The 35th Annual Houston Auto Show is in full gear at NRG Center. There you'll find the hottest trucks, electric cars, luxury cars and more! Almost 800 brand new vehicles, by 40 manufacturers fill the showroom floor.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe drove on down to NRG Center where Houston Auto Show Vice President, RoShelle Salinas gave her a peak at some of the hottest new rides on the market.

Not only can you look at the cars, you can ride them too. Check out the brand new Jaguar Drive Experience with a Smart Cone Track. A professional race instructor sits in the car with you as you navigate the course. The Houston Auto Show is among a handful of auto shows in the country where spectators can do this. Naturally, Maggie had to test this out as well.

For more information about the Auto Show and to get tickets click here.