Elderly man left homeless after Aldine house fire

ALDINE, Texas— The Aldine Fire Department responded to a House Fire Thursday and found heavy flames coming from a one story wood frame house.

Firefighters arrived around 10 p.m. to the home on Cohutta at Hopper.

According to the Fire Chief, the neighbors were able to rescue the man before the roof collapsed. He was taken to the hospital but didn’t suffer any burns. Neighbors told police the man lived at the residence alone and raised and sold chickens and other small farm animals on the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Harris County Fire Marshal’s office.