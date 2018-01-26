Flix Fix: Forever My Girl, The Insult, Please Stand By

HOUSTON -- The 90th Annual Academy Award nominations have been announced, film critic Dustin Chase mentions some of the highlights, including Greta Gerwig’s nomination for best director. This week in new release Forever My Girl is a country music romance starring newcomers Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe. New in limited release the Oscar nominated foreign flick The Insult from Lebanon is what Chase calls “the best of the submissions”. Finally, Dakota Fanning and Toni Collette star in Please Stand By which covers everything from Star Trek to autism. That and more on this week’s Flix Fix.
