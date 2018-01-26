× HCSO: 4 people shot near northwest Houston grocery store

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to the scene where at least 4 people have been shot near a grocery store in northwest Houston Friday.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Bammel near DJ Food Store.

Three people were shot outside the grocery store and the other victim was shot at a nearby complex, deputies said.

Investigators believe the two scenes are connected.

We are investigating a multiple-victim shooting outside DJ Food Store (Bammel N Houston and Vets Memorial). PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/oL5AzBGe3Q — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 27, 2018

We do not know the condition of the victims. This is a developing store and we will update you as soon as more details become available.