HCSO: 4 people shot near northwest Houston grocery store
HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to the scene where at least 4 people have been shot near a grocery store in northwest Houston Friday.
According to deputies, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Bammel near DJ Food Store.
Three people were shot outside the grocery store and the other victim was shot at a nearby complex, deputies said.
Investigators believe the two scenes are connected.
We do not know the condition of the victims. This is a developing store and we will update you as soon as more details become available.