Hit-and-run driver severely injures minor on bicycle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and severely injured a minor as the victim was riding his bicycle on the north side.

Investigators said the victim was going eastbound in the 700 block of Erin Street near Irvington Boulevard around 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 when the driver of a gray Ford Expedition hit him.

Police said the suspect vehicle passed the victim and then turned around during the incident. According to officers, the driver fled the scene, going westward on Erin Street.

The victim was able to ride the bicycle back home, where he called for help. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for a broken jaw and severe gashes to the body.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.