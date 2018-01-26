Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston hosts solidarity vigil marking the 1-year anniversary of Trump travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- One year after President Trump's travel ban limited refugees from seeking help in the U.S., immigrants in Houston still don't feel quite at home.

“It's been one year, and it's been a challenging year, but we've learned something that we can really do best when we come together as Americans,” said Ali Alsudani.

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston hosted a solidarity vigil to keep the community in the loop of what help may be available soon.

In September 2017, the Trump Administration announced an all-time low admission ceiling of 45,000 refugees for the 2018 fiscal year.

“It's not about the number of refugees that we are letting in, it's about us as the United States...did we do enough,” said Alsudani.

One refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who was fortunate to make it to Houston in 2011 shared his experience and wants to help others.

“In the refugee camp that I was in, we didn't have water to drink. The water was green, the water had color and we were sleeping under plastic sheetings, so the news that you are coming to the United States was something really amazing to hear,” said Salemu Alimasi.

Supporters rallying for refugees stressed the importance of a refugee resettlement program.

“Please remember that these refugees who are coming to our city are seeking refuge and safe haven, they are trying to realize their American dreams like your ancestors did,” Alsudani said.