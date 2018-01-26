Police: Four men arrested after police chase ends on foot in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police arrested four suspects Friday morning after a car chase ended on foot in southwest Houston.

The suspects were first spotted in a car on Bellaire Boulevard at Synott Road around 3:40 a.m. Investigators said officers signaled the driver to pull over for a traffic violation, but he refused and a chase ensued.

Police followed the suspects onto Eldridge Parkway northbound to Memorial Drive, where the car made a U-turn and headed back to Richmond Avenue. The vehicle turned into a field and the men jumped out and tried to run, officers said.

Following an extensive search involving a helicopter, officers were ale to catch all four suspects.

The Houston Police Department is still trying to figure out why they ran and what they may have done to cause them to run.