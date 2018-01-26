Rocker Jack White bans cell phones from all his concerts on upcoming tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Wanna go to a rock concert? Well, you better lock up your cell phone if you want to go see Jack White in concert!

The former 'White Stripes' singer has announced he's banning all cell phones from his concerts on his upcoming tour.

White released a statement through the venues saying, "Please note: This is a phone-free show! No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed."

The statement continues, "We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON."

So what does White have against gadgets and phones, anyway?!

"Because I think it's distracting for the people in back who are trying to really watch, and they see a sea of blue screens in front of them," he told talk show host Conan O'Brien back in 2014.

Not all fans like the idea, though.

One Facebook post reads....."Pretty obnoxious.....he should be grateful people are still buying tickets."

Ouch!

Well, White passes through Texas at the end of April and early May with stops in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

So, remember....you can put your hands up, but not with your phones, people!