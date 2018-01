LA PORTE, Texas — Many La Porte residents became concerned early Friday when a malfunction caused a public siren to go off.

La Porte officials said the sirens first sounded around 4:45 a.m. and then a second time around 7 a.m.

Investigators later determined the a siren on Farrington Boulevard had malfunctioned. However, the cause is still unknown.

City crews have been sent to the site to disconnect the siren until the problem is identified.