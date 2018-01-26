Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at University of Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor spoke at the University of Houston Friday during an open forum held by the student law center.

The appearance comes just weeks following a health scare for Sotomayor,63, who suffered symptoms of low blood sugar" causing paramedics to be called out to her home, Fri. Jan. 12, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson.

The associate justice was treated and then returned to work.

Sotomayor was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 8 and has been public about her struggle with the disease, writing about it in her memoir "My Beloved World."

In 2013, she discussed her illness in an interview with Diabetes magazine.

In the article, Sotomayor said she watches her diabetes closely and always has glucose tablets and a blood glucose meter on hand.

"I'm super vigilant when I'm in court," she told the magazine, saying her most "obvious sign" of an issue coming on is paleness. "If I start feeling any sort of lightness coming on, I immediately check."

In 2014 at an event at the New York Public Library, Sotomayor noted that when she was diagnosed as a child, life expectancy for diabetes was poor.

She said there was a "fear" in her but the fear turned into a "determination" to live life to the fullest.

She also writes in her memoir, "I believed most of my childhood, and I probably didn't change my mind until I reached 50, that I was going to die young. And the one thing that that thought gave me was a drive to pack as much as I could in my life as fast as I could."