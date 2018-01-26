Suspect on the run after burglarizing barber shop, high speed chase, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a barber shop and leading police on a high speed chase Thursday.

Police responded to an alarm call around 2 a.m. to a barber shop on Hillcroft. Police were told by the alarm company that they could see a man break the glass door and start stealing TV’S off the walls.

Police arrived to find a Chevy Impala leaving the scene, which sparked a high speed chase. The driver led police down Hillcroft and turned on Westheimer crashing into two cars that were stopped at a red light on Westerland.

The suspect jumped out of the car, leading police on a foot chase through a nearby apartment complex.

Police set up a perimeter, but could not find him.

The TV’s were found in the car and returned to the Barber Shop.